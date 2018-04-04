Baby giraffe now on exhibit at Louisville Zoo

Kianga, whose name means sunshine in Swahili, moved to the Louisville Zoo from Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens. (Source: The Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 1-year-old giraffe is now on exhibit at the Louisville Zoo.



Kianga, whose name means sunshine in Swahili, moved to the Louisville Zoo from Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

She is on exhibit with two other giraffes, Baridi, 2, and Malaika, 21. Her and Baridi are currently on a rotation, according to the Louisville Zoo.

Zoo officials said female giraffes grow to be 16 feet tall and weigh up to 2,600 pounds.

