Diddy to host Kentucky Derby gala after party

LOUISVILE, KY (WAVE) - Musician and media mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has announced plans to host what's being billed as "the biggest celebrity

event at the Kentucky Derby."

Diddy made the announcement of his Trifecta Celebrity After-Party hosting gig on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.

The party, sponsored by Combs Enterprises and Bad Boy Entertainment, will be held on Friday May 4 at the Louisville Palace on 4th Street. It's expected to last from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and General Admission and VIP tickets are available, with prices ranging from $350 to $500, according to the website.

Guests must be at least 21 tears old to enter.

The Diddy-hosted event will serve as the after-party for the Trifecta, set to be held at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville at 7 p.m. on the same evening. The event will be emceed by late-night talk show legend Arsenio Hall.

Additional details about the after-party can be found here.

