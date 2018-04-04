Indiana man accused of molesting juvenile girl over 4 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Madison, Indiana man has been charged with sexually abusing a young girl over the course of several years.

Indiana State Police said they began investigating Mark Thacker, 48, after a juvenile girl reported that he had molested her over the course of four years.

When troopers arrived at the Thacker's Madison home on March 29, they found Thacker and at least nine other people in the house. ISP said they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in and around the home.

Thacker has been charged with child molesting, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal confinement and strangulation.

Eight other people who were in the home were arrested on drug-related charges. Their charges are as follows:

Lonnia Thacker, 46 - Arrested on Warrant

William Evans, 50 - Visiting a Common Nuisance

Erin Addison, 32 - Visting a Common Nuisance

John Davis, 49 - Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Deanna Davis, 53 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Visiting a Common Nuisance

James Ross, 37 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Visiting a Common Nuisance

Tiffany Stewart, 40 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Visiting a Common Nuisance

Mary Ritchie, 54 - Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All of the suspects were taken to the Jefferson County Jail where they were being held pending their initial court appearances.



