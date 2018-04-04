EF1 tornado confirmed in Grayson County, KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Grayson County during Tuesday night's severe storms.

An NWS Louisville survey team said the EF 1 tornado occurred near Hanging Rock, which is northwest of Leitchfield. The tornado was 100 yards wide with winds of 105 to 110 miles per hour and traveled half a mile.

Straight-line winds caused significant damage in Larue County. An NWS survey team surveyed the damage near Hodgenville on Wednesday. They found significant structural damage to a metal barn on Old Sonora Road. The barn broke free from its foundation during the storms. Portions of the trusses and 6x6 poles were found 100 yards east of where they structure originally stood; the 20 foot long 6x6 poles weigh several hundred pounds. Large pieces of the metal roofing and siding were blown half a mile east and several splintered sections of the roof were impaled in the ground according to the National Weather Service.

Larue County Middle School was damaged when around 65 mph winds blew part of the cafeteria roof 25 feet downwind; a storage shed nearby was also damaged.

In Ovesen Heights, 65 to 70 mph wind brought down power poles and knocked down a few outbuildings.

In Sonora, in Hardin County, 75 to 80 mph straight-line winds damaged numerous barns along Hwy 84 and uprooted trees. One house suffered siding and roof damage. Debris was scattered half a mile downwind during the storm.

A man was traveling along Hwy 84 when his car was hit by debris from barns and pushed off the road, according to NWS. The man suffered minor injuries.

Six tornado warnings and 19 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for WAVE Country Tuesday afternoon and evening.

