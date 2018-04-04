LMPD investigating shooting on South 7th Street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting in Louisville's West End.

LMPD confirmed that they were called to the 3700 block of South 7th Street just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived they found a black male with non-life-threatening injuries, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

