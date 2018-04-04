LMPD investigating shooting on South 7th Street - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD investigating shooting on South 7th Street

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting in Louisville's West End. 

LMPD confirmed that they were called to the 3700 block of South 7th Street just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived they found a black male with non-life-threatening injuries, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment. 

LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. 

