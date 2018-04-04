LMPD investigating shooting on South 7th Street

LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.More >>
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.More >>
Eight other people who were in the home at the time of Thacker's arrest were also arrested on drug-related charges.More >>
Eight other people who were in the home at the time of Thacker's arrest were also arrested on drug-related charges.More >>
NBC News reported 45 percent of workers surveyed admitted to crying at work.More >>
NBC News reported 45 percent of workers surveyed admitted to crying at work.More >>
Diddy made the announcement of his Trifecta Celebrity After-Party hosting gig on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.More >>
Diddy made the announcement of his Trifecta Celebrity After-Party hosting gig on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.More >>
Metrosafe confirmed the call came in around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday of a shooting in the 100 block of Boston Court.More >>
Metrosafe confirmed the call came in around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday of a shooting in the 100 block of Boston Court.More >>