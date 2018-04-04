Billy Reed: Following home-run hires at UofL, Pitino should make nice

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – I was happy for Rick Pitino when I heard that Coach Rocks, the 3-year-old thoroughbred filly he owns in partnership with West Point Thoroughbreds and Robby Valente, had won the Gulfstream Parks Oaks to vault into second place on the Kentucky Oaks eligibility list.

The Oaks, held the Friday before the Kentucky Derby, is a classic in its own right and always draws a huge crowd to Churchill Downs. I had no doubt Pitino would be welcomed warmly, despite the scandals that led the University of Louisville to fire him last fall as its men's basketball coach.

But then, with sinking heart, I read that Pitino said he would not show up for the Kentucky Oaks "unless David (Grissom) and the pizza guy Papa John (Schnatter) retire from the board of trustees."

Well, Rick, I hate to tell you this, but the Oaks will go on without you. So, of course, will the university and its men's basketball program. In fact, Grissom, the chairman of the board, already has orchestrated three hires that are almost universally perceived as home runs.



In new president Neeli Bendapudi, athletics director Vince Tyra, and coach Chris Mack, UofL seems to have a veritable "dream team" in place that will eventually remove the tarnish from the university's image and get it back on track to vigorously pursue excellence across the board.

It would behoove Pitino to just shut up and follow the example of former athletics director Tom Jurich, who was fired just after Pitino. Both have claimed they did nothing wrong and have sued the university for firing them without cause. But Jurich has not engaged in the scorched-earth policy being practiced by Pitino.

The argument can easily be made that both Grissom and Schnatter have meant far more to the city than Pitino. Sure, Pitino provided a lot of entertainment value for which he was well compensated.

But Schnatter founded a multi-national company based in Louisville, and Grissom has long been recognized for his work with Humana, the banking community, and education. He is revered at his alma mater, Centre College, where he served as board chairman for 22 years and contributed more than $20 million.

But there's also the matter of what Pitino owes UofL.

He was allowed to keep his job after the Karen Sypher debacle, even though he clearly violated the morals clause in his contract. He was again allowed to stay on after the "Strippergate" scandal that Pitino claimed was orchestrated by graduate assistant coach Andre McGee without his knowledge.

Maybe Pitino was telling the truth, and maybe he wasn't, but if he didn't know, he should have. The NCAA rules say the buck stops at the desk of the head coach. Ignorance of a violation is no longer a defense.

Then, finally, came the FBI "string" operation that revealed the Adidas shoe company, Louisville's brand, had been using assistant coaches as "middle men" to funnel money to recruits, or their families, to attend schools that use Adidas.

Although nobody from UofL was arrested or indicted, another UofL assistant allegedly was involved in funneling money from Adidas to recruit Brian Bowen. That was strike three for Pitino.

While it was perfectly fine for him to plead his innocence in both the "Strippergate" and Bowen stories, he only had to say it once. His vendetta against Grissom and what he called "the board of traitors" makes him look petty and small. He has never indicated that he understands the rule that the head coach is held responsible for any violations that occur on his watch.

I wonder if Pitino's lawsuit against UofL and his repeated trashing of the board already have hurt him in landing another job. Apparently he and the athletics director at Rhode Island had reached a deal for him to become the coach there, but the university president rejected it immediately because of Pitino's link to the FBI investigation.

He may get another job, but there's also the possibility that no president or board chairman will stick out his neck for a 65-year-old coach who was extorted for an adulterous relationship, who was in charge when some of his players and recruits engaged in sex-and-stripper parties in a campus dorm, and who wasn't minding the store when another assistant was buying a recruit.

I hope Pitino changes his mind and comes to the Oaks, but only if he doesn't use the occasion to launch another attack on the UofL administration. It is sour grapes, in my opinion, and would be completely out of place at Louisville's happiest time of the year.

Whatever, the Oaks will go on, just as it has for the last 143 years. The crowd just might make Coach Rocks the favorite, even though the coach who now rocks "The 'Ville" no longer is Rick Pitino.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

