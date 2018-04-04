Lone Sailor the first Derby contender to arrive at Churchill Downs

Lone Sailor was the first Kentucky Derby contender to arrive at Churchill Downs on April 4.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This time of year, you can usually tell it's Kentucky Derby season by the cherry blossoms along WAVE Country streets.

>> INSIDE THE RAIL: Get our free Derby app

But on a gray and cloudy Wednesday when area temperatures barely got out of the 30s, the only sign of spring was the arrival of the first Derby contender at Churchill Downs.

Lone Sailor, owned by the late New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson, ran second in a thrilling finish at last month's Louisiana Derby (Watch the video below).

The runner-up finish earned Lone Sailor 42 points toward qualifying for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.

In the Louisiana Derby, Lone Sailor got bunched in tight along the rail for much of the race, but finished strong just behind Noble Indy and barely ahead of hard-charging My Boy Jack.

The Kentucky Derby airs on WAVE 3 News on May 5.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.