JCPS teachers rally at VanHoose Education Center

One of the demonstrators said that they're not going anywhere anytime soon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS teachers gathered Wednesday morning to protest at VanHoose Education Center.

Teachers explained that they were rallying for JCPS, schools and for students; they could be heard chanting "support public education."

One of the demonstrators said that they're not going anywhere anytime soon.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'Dilly Dilly' will get you canned at the Masters

+ Diddy to host Kentucky Derby gala after party

+ Free tax return software available to millions of Americans

"We wanted to make ourselves heard to let people know that we're not going anywhere," Bryan Ankey said. "That we're going to continue to fight for public education and that's what we stand for."

The demonstrators at VanHoose said they were not sure if there would be more rallies this week but explained they would show up to them if there were.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.