Neighbors anxious over Boston Court homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cody Eubanks identified the sound coming from behind his home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon immediately.

"(I was) walking into the house, unlocking the door," he recalled. "I heard three gunshots."

Eubanks rushed inside his home.

"I made sure the doors were locked and I was looking out the window," he said. "I didn't see too much of anything. I wasn't focused on that. I was focused on my kids."

Butting against Eubanks' backyard is an alley off the 100 block of Boston Court.

Lying in the alley Tuesday afternoon was 25-year-old Jamah Gatlin.

His body was riddled with bullets. His killer was nowhere to be found.

Gatlin's family said they last saw him leaving home for a bike ride. He lived a few blocks from the crime scene. His family hopes police find some leads in the investigation.

Surveillance cameras are pointed, from a nearby business, in the direction of the crime scene.

It's the same spot where Eubanks' children would play.

"Now I'm not letting my kids play outside," Eubanks said.

His neighbor, Tosca Bingham, is taking that one step further. She's moving from the community entirely.

"Tired of the neighborhood, people shooting, and getting killed," she told us.

Bingham said she and others in her neighborhood continue to experience vandalism as well.

"Breaking in the homes they cut from the school," she said.

She isn't waiting around to find out, but she hopes her neighborhood will turn around.

"It's for nothing," Bingham said. "Everybody is killing for nothing."

Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

