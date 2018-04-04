Harrison County leaders look to add SRO's, make schools safer

The Harrison County Council will discuss and possibly vote on the addition of SRO’s to the county during their meeting April 9 at 7 p.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) – Attorneys met Wednesday to discuss the charges facing a Corydon Central student arrested and charged with threatening to shoot up the school with other students there.

Dylan Edwards faces charges of intimidation and aggravated battery for his role in those threats. Those plans came to a halt when students told a school resource officer about the threat at the Harrison County School in February.

For years, students at South Harrison Schools have had officers roaming their halls, school resource officers whose goal is to protect kids by establishing trust.

"We know that we have a good guy that's armed, that's trained, that's there to protect our kids," South Harrison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Eastridge said. "For us, it's so much about relationships that they establish with the kids, a positive relationship that gives them a trusted person to go to."

It's a program that showed it worked back in February.

"One of the resource officers was able to obtain information from a student because of the relationships he had built. We were able to thwart a potential tragedy," Harrison County Sheriff Rod Seelye said.

Now, Harrison County is considering adding five new SROs that would include one Corydon Police Officer and four from the Harrison County Sheriff's department. The plan would put an officer on every district campus in the county to the tune of $250,000 each year.

Kyle Nix, a member of the Harrison County Council said they’re still looking for more information on the finances from the county and the schools to find out how much this will cost taxpayers; gr ants will help pay for a portion of the SRO cost. Currently, Nix said, the schools pay 70 percent of the SRO salary and the county pays for the remaining 30 percent. That process is expected to continue with the addition of these new officers.

Seelye said the cost to add SRO’s is money well spent.

"I think our kids are our most precious resource. And if spending $250,000 is what we need to do to keep them safe, then I think that's a d rop in the bucket," Seelye said. "School resource officers are a valuable tool to the community and to the kids. Not only do they perform school security and keep the kids safe but they're able to develop relationships with these kids. They're able to see when a kid is getting off track and sort of nudge them in the right direction."

Eastridge said these new SROs wouldn't just be in their classes for protection, but also for prevention, teaching them about proper social media use and drug addiction. SRO’s can work with kids early on to help kids learn about and avoid risky behaviors before they get to middle or high school.

You may not see the benefit of an SRO immediately or on paper, Eastridge said, but their success will instead shine through in their ability to connect students in need to the food, shelter, help or resources they need.

"Our primary duty is to make sure we've got police protection there, that our community knows we're doing the things we need to do to make our students safe,” Eastridge said.

"Properly implemented, this could be a great resource for the community," Seelye said.

The Harrison County Council will discuss and possibly vote on the addition of SRO’s to the county during their meeting April 9 at 7 p.m.

