Man accused of leaving dog in dumpster

Officers cleaned the pup and he will be up for adoption. (Source: Seymour Police Dept. via Facebook)

Police rescued this dog from a dumpster behind a business. (Source: Seymour Police Department via Facebook)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Police arrested a man after making a disturbing discovery: a chihuahua left in a dumpster behind a Seymour business.

Mark Hammond, 54, is charged with theft and cruelty to animals. Police said this is not the first time he's faced a animal cruelty charge.

The dog was found March 8 by employees at a business on East Tipton Street.

It was alive, but trapped in the dumpster and covered in sludge.

Officers took the dog to the Jackson County Humane Society, cleaned him up and gave him food and water.

He will be okay, and up for adoption to find a loving home. Officers said the pup was wagging his tail after they got rescued him.

Hammond is being held without bond.

