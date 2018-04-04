Despite losing home, farm to storm, Sonora firefighters spring into action

The volunteers went to work making sure the people of their community were safe Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

This is what's left of a Sonora firefighter's house that was under construction. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SONORA, KY (WAVE) - Strong winds devastated parts of Sonora on Tuesday night, damaging homes and destroying barns.

Crews from all over the county worked throughout the night to make sure everyone in Sonora was safe. For the city's volunteer fire department, it was a very personal job.

Firefighter Chris Miller's new home was destroyed in the storm. It was just two months away from being finished.

"I drove over and found my house exactly how we had it today, it was on the ground," Miller said.

Fellow first responder Chris Stilts lost his farm.

"The only thing I've got left standing is my house and my shop," he told us. "Everything else on the farm was uprooted, my shed was boned down."

Despite their losses, they both sprung to action.

"They don't think about themselves," Chief Robert Wethington said. "They think about others and they want to help others."

Volunteer firefighters helped clear fallen trees and broken power lines, and checked to make sure their neighbors were safe.

"It's just important to me to make sure that everyone else is okay," Stilts said.

The Sonora Fire Department is looking for more volunteers. Those interested can call the department at (270) 765-2900.

