Suspect to be tried as adult in 17-year-old's murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A suspect who was 17 years old when police said he shot and killed another 17-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Daeshawn Tutt was charged in the Feb. 2 shooting death of KenDell Smith.

Smith was shot multiple times in the 3200 block of East Indian Trail.

Tutt turned 18 years old shortly after the alleged crime and will be tried as an adult, according to Jefferson Circuit Court documents.

In addition to murder, Tutt was charged with tampering with physical evidence and receiving a stolen firearm.

