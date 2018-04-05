Suspect to be tried as adult in 17-year-old's murder

A suspect who was 17 years old when police said he shot and killed another 17-year-old will be tried as an adult.More >>
A suspect who was 17 years old when police said he shot and killed another 17-year-old will be tried as an adult.More >>
Isom cited the "argumentative and disrespectful" attitude of her daughter as the reason behind the attack, according to police.More >>
Isom cited the "argumentative and disrespectful" attitude of her daughter as the reason behind the attack, according to police.More >>
It is quiet but cold to start off this Thursday.More >>
It is quiet but cold to start off this Thursday.More >>
Fifty years after he was killed by an assassin's bullet in Memphis, Dr. King's life, and his work, were remembered in Louisville.More >>
Fifty years after he was killed by an assassin's bullet in Memphis, Dr. King's life, and his work, were remembered in Louisville.More >>
Crews from all over the Hardin County worked throughout the night to make sure everyone in Sonora was safe. For the city's volunteer fire department, it was a very personal job.More >>
Crews from all over the Hardin County worked throughout the night to make sure everyone in Sonora was safe. For the city's volunteer fire department, it was a very personal job.More >>