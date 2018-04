April 5, 2018

Bridgehaven Mental Health Services

Art as a Part of Healing Art Show

Sunday, April 15, 4-7pm

950 S. First Street

Artwork available for purchase, entertainment by the BridgeTime Players

bridgehaven.org



KMAC Couture and Fashion Week

KMAC Museum is launching its inaugural KMAC Couture Fashion Week beginning Friday, April 6, with events leading up to the sixth-annual KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway on Saturday, April 14. The runway experience will feature 53 artists with 52 designs.

KMAC Couture

715 West Main Street

Saturday, April 14, 8:30pm

Suggested Dress: Shades of White

$200-$300; $60 KMAC Couture After-Party

www.kmacmuseum.org/kmaccouture2018

KMAC Couture Fashion Week calendar includes:

5-9 p.m. Friday, April 6 — KMAC Couture Fashion Week Kickoff and First Friday Trolley Hop

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8 – KMAC Museum Shop and Café celebrate KMAC Couture Fashion Week

6-8 p.m. Monday, April 9 — Physicians Center for Beauty celebrates KMAC Couture Fashion Week

10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 10 – Cyclebar celebrates KMAC Couture Fashion Week

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 10 – Drybar celebrates KMAC Couture Fashion Week

5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10 – Liv Boutique and Trace Meyer celebrates KMAC Couture Fashion Week

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 10 — Urban Mill celebrates KMAC Couture Fashion Week

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 — Joseph's Salon & Spa celebrates KMAC Couture Fashion Week

5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 – Blue Grass Motorsports celebrates KMAC Couture Fashion Week

5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 12 — SKYN Lounge celebrates KMAC Couture Fashion Week with A. St. Clair & Cindy Borders Jewelry

5-8 p.m. Friday, April 13 — DRYBAR celebrates KMAC Couture Fashion Week with Circe

Complete schedule at kmacmuseum.org/kmac-couture-fashion-week

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.