Indiana man who disappeared during kayak trip found dead

The kayak was found between Tannehill Bridge and Lowell Bridge on the Driftwood River. (Source: Indiana DNR)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The body of a man missing since Wednesday was found just yards from where his kayak was located.

Keygan Matlock, 26, of Columbus was found at 4 p.m. Friday, about 100 yards from where rescuers discovered his kayak earlier in the day. That was between Tannehill Bridge and Lowell Bridge on the Driftwood River.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Matlock last spoke to his friends and family members around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and talked about kayaking the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus, according to Indiana Conservation officers.

Authorities were notified Thursday morning after Matlock did not return home.

The search lasted most of the day, but was was suspended Thursday evening due to low light conditions, according to Indiana Conservation officers.

It started again at 8 a.m. Friday.

Indiana Conservation Officers, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police assisted in the search.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.