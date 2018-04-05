Missing man may have been kayaking

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) – Authorities are searching for a man who may have been kayaking.

Keygan Matlock, 26, spoke to his friends and family members around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and talked about kayaking the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus, according to Indiana Conservation officers.



Authorities were notified Thursday morning after Matlock did not return home. Officers said his kayak was also missing from his home.



Matlock is described as being 5’8’’ tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a bright yellow coat with a black and yellow stocking cap. He could also be with a blue, black and yellow kayak.

He was last known to be in the Tannehill Trailer Park area.



Anyone with information on Matlock’s location is asked to call Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

