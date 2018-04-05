St. Matthews police searching for burglary suspects

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000. (Source: SMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - St. Matthews police are asking for the public's help to find people responsible for burglarizing the Paul's Food Mart.

SMPD said the first break-in happened on February 25 around 4:50 a.m. Surveillance video shows a white male smashing the front glass doors. The man took cash from the register, cigarette cartons, several loose packs of cigarettes and Bic lighters. The suspect was seen driving a black or dark-colored Chevy SUV, SMPD confirmed.

The second burglary occurred March 12 around 1:10 a.m. A man is seen on camera breaking the front glass doors, jumping over the front counter, swiping cigarettes, cigars and knives then taking off. SMPD said this suspect was possibly driving a Jeep Cherokee with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000.

Paul's Food Mart is located at 3420 Frankfort Avenue.

