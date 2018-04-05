Bullitt County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Lynnlee A. Taylor, 16, has been missing since January 17 according to BCSO.

Taylor is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans and is believed to be in the Louisville Metro.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at 502-955-7804 or contact the Bullitt County Central Dispatch at 502-543-7074.

