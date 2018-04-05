Convicted drunk driver, meth trafficker won't serve jail time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County woman who was faced drug charges will not have to serve any jail time.

Rebecca Johnson was charged in May 2016 with trafficking methamphetamine and being a persistent felony offender in Oldham County.

On Wednesday, she pled guilty to those charges.

Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison but that sentence was probated; this means Johnson will not serve jail time in Oldham County.

Johnson is still facing the following charges in Jefferson County: trafficking in methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, trafficking in controlled substance, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

Johnson was given a plea deal for a 2006 DUI crash that killed two teenage friends but she violated her probation with just six months remaining.

