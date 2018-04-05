Columbus, IN firefighters receive food donation, pay it forward

Horizon House representative, Chad Malanoski (second from left ), accepts several Subway sandwiches being delivered by firefighters with Engine Truck Company #1 (Source: CFD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) paid it forward on Thursday after receiving a large food donation.

CFD said they received a call from a local Subway store around 8:30 Thursday morning asking if they were interested in sandwiches, cookies and chips originally intended for an event that had been canceled.

The firefighters reached out to organizations that help the homeless, recovering drug addicts, domestic violence victims and families with children; the organizations include Brighter Days Housing, CHIRP (The Columbus Homeless Independence and Resiliency Program), Horizon House, Turning Point Domestic Violence Services and Recovery Engagement Center.

By around 10:30 a.m., the meals were delivered to the organizations. CPD said school-aged children were at one organization when the meals were delivered due to flooding-related school closures.

"It is not uncommon for our 6 fire stations to receive cookies or homemade treats from local residents, especially during the holidays," Fire Department Spokesman, Capt. Mike Wilson, said. "Our crews really enjoyed paying it forward today, thanks to Subway’s generosity."

