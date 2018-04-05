Google Fiber opens STEAM Lab in Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Google Fiber opens STEAM Lab in Louisville

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
The goal is to help kids excel in an increasingly tech-driven world.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Google Fiber is working to help kids hone their skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

Their new STEAM lab opened at the Neighborhood House on Thursday during a Made with Code event.

The hands-on learning lab includes new Chromebooks and other Google hardware. 

The goal is to help kids excel in an increasingly tech-driven world. 

