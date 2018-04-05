New businesses choosing NuLu cite growth, unique atmosphere

Developers are flocking to Nulu and business owners say they are excited about the growth. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In NuLu, signs tell a tale. Popping up on walls and in front of shops, they read: 'Open' and 'Coming Soon'.

For Nanny Goat Books, those words were the start of a love story.

"This location just popped up pretty quickly and we saw it and loved it," owner Sarah Gardiner said. "We fell in love immediately."

Gardiner opened up shop about two weeks ago at the corner of South Clay Street and Nanny Goat Strut.

"These are some of our local fiction authors," Gardiner said, pointing out different parts of the store.

She said, so far, business has been good: "We are so excited about all the community rejuvenation and the business growth here."

Just down the street, construction continues on a distillery and a 156-room Marriott property, the AC Hotel Louisville Downtown, is planning to open its doors before Derby. The building will feature a lounge that serves tapas and drinks. It is a spot that, when the cranes come down, is just feet away from streets in a neighborhood, operators of the six-story, 5,000 square foot hotel said they chose specifically.

"The Nulu neighborhood is very unique," Jill Klus, the Director of Sales at the AC Hotel, said. "It's local. You have the local shops, you have the local restaurants."

These are the places that those preparing the hotel for the opening day said made the development a perfect fit for AC's boutique brand.

"They want the guests to experience not only the hotel but the neighborhood that the hotel resides in," Klus said.

It’s a business strategy shop owners said they're beginning to feel, and look forward to seeing grow.

"A lot of the hotels especially, it has been incredible," Gardiner said. "We're getting tourists in here that we weren't even factoring in."

Visitors in a neighborhood, business owners, small and large, said is ready to welcome new guests.

Those at the AC Hotel plan to open on May 2. They said some reservations have already been made.

