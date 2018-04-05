IU student drugged, attacked, left on side of Florida highway

IU senior Matt Diedrick is recovering and his family hopes he can still graduate on time. (Source: WTHR)

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana University student is recovering from an attack he suffered on vacation in Florida.

Matt Diedrick was in Fort Lauderdale with friends for his senior year spring break.

Police believe he was with a friend when they were both drugged and lured to a fake Uber before being robbed.

Diedrick's roommate told WTHR his friend in the front seat had a knife held to his throat, and that's when Diedrick panicked and jumped from the moving car.

He was found unconscious on the side of a highway by a good samaritan and rushed to the hospital. His phone and wallet were gone so he had no ID, and no money.

He had to have emergency brain surgery.

Thankfully his family said he is making a remarkable recovery. He plans to return to school in a couple weeks.

Diedrick's family said they are working with IU professors to make sure he can graduate on time.

No arrests have been made in his attack, but Florida police warn this is a trend during spring break. Visitors should use caution.

