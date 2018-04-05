Disney on Ice visits Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Disney on Ice melted some hearts today - while visiting children at the Home of the Innocents.

Characters like Anna and Elsa from Frozen visited the kids and helped them create works of art with Disney on Ice themed canvases.

"This is really special because some of these kids," Meredith Pack from Home of the Innocents said. "Actually the majority of these kids are not able to go to Disney on Ice due to their complex medical needs. So, bringing the characters here is an exciting treat for them. It seems like the team from Disney on Ice is really touched by the kids that they're meeting. We know that all these kids make a really powerful impact whenever people meet them so bringing in someone new and learn about the kids that we care for is really exciting for us."

Disney on Ice runs through April 8 at the KFC Yum! Center. Click or tap here for ticket information.

