Man arrested for driving with woman on hood of car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man drove down Southern Parkway with a victim on the hood of his car, according to an arrest report.

Shaun Reed, 26, was arrested Wednesday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

Officers were flagged down on Southern Parkway while trying to find Reed, who had been reported for driving with a woman on top of his car, police said.

When officers pulled in front of his vehicle, Reed drove backward down a side street. As police tried to box him in, he went forward and turned, jumping a median to get on Southern Boulevard, his arrest report reads.

Officers were finally able to stop him at Summer and Morrison Avenue.

Witnesses told police he was driving with the woman on his car. The victim said he punched her in the face before getting in his car.

When officers pulled him over, they also found a child unrestrained in the back seat.

Reed is charged with assault, wanton endangerment and failure to use a child restraint device.

He’s being held on a $5,000 cash bond. His next court date is April 16.

