Highview Ice Cream and Coffee brings a sweet spot to southern Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new spot to get a sweet treat and a cup of joe is now open for business in southern Jefferson County.

Highview Ice Cream and Coffee celebrated its grand-opening Thursday with a line out the door.

The shop is located in the Outer Loop Plaza near Fegenbush Lane (7525 Outer Loop).

They offer gourmet coffee, hand dipped ice cream and homemade desserts. There's also a party room for kids.

"I've been living in the area for at least 10 years and it's something we've been needing in the neighborhood," owner Camille Anderson-Linton said. "Everyone has been wanting a coffee shop and ice cream shop."

Highview Ice Cream and Coffee is open seven days a week, with extended hours on the weekends.

Anderson-Linton said her shop will also focus on training young adults to run their own business.

