Indiana dentist faces drug charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A southern Indiana dentist is facing multiple drugs charges.

An Indiana State trooper pulled over Dr. David Lapsey on March 23 for running a stop sign.

The trooper said he approached the car and could smell marijuana.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man arrested for driving with woman on hood of car

+ Murder suspect released twice on HIP; legislation hopes to make changes

+ IU student drugged, attacked, left on side of Florida highway

A female passenger, Amber Lewellen, admitted to eating all the marijuana in the car.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a plastic baggie with "plant material," a metal grinder and various pills including Viagra, Adderall, Clonazepam and Tylenol. ISP said Lapsey admitted that he did not have prescriptions for any of the medications except the Viagra.

Lapsey is charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.