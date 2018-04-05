LMPD's impound lot is full, unclear when new location will be found

The acquisition of a tow lot isn’t a simple decision, especially because LMPD wants to adhere to strict criteria. (Source: Air 3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Out on the streets of Louisville, it’s not uncommon to see a car that seems to be unwanted.

Normally, officially abandoned cars would be taken to the impound lot but right now, LMPD said that lot is full.

"It really is all of Louisville’s tow lot," Lt. Col. Robert Schroeder said. "It’s not just a police tow lot so we’re working as fast as we can to come up with a solution."

A white sedan remains settled at the intersection of Jackson and Breckinridge streets, a few feet away from Meyzeek Middle School. The car is sitting a few inches away from a fire hydrant, facing the opposite direction on the one-way road.

A few miles away near the intersection of East Jefferson and South Shelby Streets near NuLu, another car sits with two bright yellow stickers on its back window. The stickers indicate the vehicle has been abandoned and that a uniformed LMPD officer has made an inspection. The two stickers show the inspection dates as December of 2017 and January of 2018.

Lt. Col. Schroeder may be the assistant chief at LMPD now but he said he remembers the days he worked as a patrol officer. He explained that he understands that abandoned cars are a nuisance to the community.

"I understand how important it is to them, we all do here" Lt. Col. Schroeder said. "Really the problem we have is that the tow lot has outsized the problem that Louisville has right now."

Schroeder explained the acquisition of a tow lot isn’t a simple decision, especially because LMPD wants to adhere to strict criteria.

"Size, flat terrain, we’re really concerned about the environmental aspects of it," Schroeder said. "If it’s in the neighborhood if it’s in an industrial zone, all those factors come into play to help us find the right solution."

Schroeder added that although the lot is full, they would still like to know if a car is in a place where it needs immediate attention. He encouraged people to still call the city to report abandoned cars.

