Horner Novelty looking for renters to share space ahead of downsizing

By DANIELLE GRADY

News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Horner Novelty is looking to downsize its large downtown Jeffersonville store, either by renting part of it out to another tenant or moving to a smaller location in the area.

The 47-year-old costume and party store was in the midst of experiencing a double-digit decrease in sales last August, and owner Chuck Mattingly said on Wednesday that those numbers haven’t changed.

Mattingly believes that Horner Novelty’s sales decrease is the result of a rise in online shopping as his former customers search for their costumes from the comfort of their homes.

"I’m like every Sears and Macy’s and Toys R Us," Mattingly said. "We’re all — brick and mortar stores are suffering from the lack of walk-in business. I’m no different than any of them."

Mattingly responded to the sales slump by launching a Horner Novelty website last year. This year, he opened up an Amazon store, which has seen better results, but his sales have still not rebounded to a point where the store can sustain itself in its current space.

Horner Novelty takes up 46,000-square feet worth of downtown commercial space and its building includes a warehouse, offices and retail. Mattingly believes if he rents 5,000 to 6,000-square feet of his business, he’ll be able to stay. If that doesn’t happen, he hopes to move to a 6,000-square foot to 10,000-square foot space, preferably in downtown Jeffersonville, and if not there, somewhere else in Southern Indiana.

Horner Novelty’s problem is not a lone one.

Office Supply Co., which is just up the street from Horner, has been advertising the details of its building for months now.

Jeff Frey would like to sell his building, which he has used since the 1970s, in favor of a smaller one in the downtown area.

Online shopping’s popularity, as well as a reduced need for storage space, fuels his search for a buyer.

"I mean, we want to stay in Jeff, but we just don’t need this much space," he said.

The Horner building is listed for $2.5 million, but Mayor Mike Moore said he doesn’t think Mattingly will have trouble finding a tenant.

"Just about every vacant store down there, it gets bought up within 30 days," he said.

Moore said he’d still be willing to help Horner Novelty in any way he could, although the city’s redevelopment program for businesses is mostly limited to distributing revolving loans and facade grants.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD's impound lot is full, unclear when new location will be found

+ Indiana dentist faces drug charges

+ Flooding, saturated soil creates challenges along Ohio River

Mattingly said he’s open to any tenant that wants to partially move into the Horner space as long as he can stay there, whether it be a restaurant, store or something he’s never thought of.

Whether Mattingly is able to stay at his current location or not, his customers should still expect to see a change as Mattingly scales back Horner’s historically vast selection. He’ll be keeping the bestselling items once he determines what those are.

"[Customers] may be used to finding that really hard-to-find item at Horner’s, but that may change in the future," Mattingly said. "I don’t know. We’re still going to try and carry as much as we can, but obviously going from 31,000-[square feet, the size of the retail portion of the store] to 10,000, there has to be some things that make the cut and things that don’t."

Horner Novelty opened in 1970 as a bingo supply store and Mattingly bought the shop 36 years ago. Over the years, the shop’s inventory expanded to 20,000 items.

Mattingly hopes to have the details of his plan worked out by the middle or end of 2018.

"It’s just [a] hard decision,” Mattingly said. “I thought when we built this place that it would be forever and then I could pass it along to my daughter. And the reality is the world’s changing and [there’s] nothing I can do to change that. I just have to adjust to it."

Danielle Grady is the business and economic development reporter at the News and Tribune. Contact her via email at danielle.grady@newsandtribune.com or by phone at 812-206-2137. Follow her on Twitter: @dgrady1222.