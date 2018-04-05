Nwora Staying at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The new man in charge of U of L basketball, Chris Mack received some good news today. Jordan Nwora has decided to say at the school.
Nwora will be a sophomore next season. He averaged just over five points a game despite inconsistent playing time.
In a one-on-one with Wave 3 sports director, Kent Taylor on Wednesday, Mack laid out what it takes to install a culture into a program. "You know, it starts with trust. It starts with the ability of players. They have to trust our leadership. Have to trust me. Have to trust our coaching staff," said Mack.
