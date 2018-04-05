Police investigating deadly shooting in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man was killed in a shooting on Thursday night in Hardin County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Greenway Drive in Elizabethtown, officers told us. That's off Valley Creek Road on the south side of the city, near the junction of I-65 and the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Police found a man shot when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Elizabethtown Police Officers also found witnesses and the suspect at the scene. The person they believe to be the shooter is in custody.

At this time a motive has not been provided.

