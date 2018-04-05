Police investigating deadly shooting in Elizabethtown

Recent cold snaps, combined with heavy rains and flooding, are creating embankment slides along Highway 111.More >>
Recent cold snaps, combined with heavy rains and flooding, are creating embankment slides along Highway 111.More >>
A man was killed Thursday night on Greenway Drive, officers told us.More >>
A man was killed Thursday night on Greenway Drive, officers told us.More >>
Horner Novelty takes up 46,000-square feet worth of downtown commercial space and its building includes a warehouse, offices and retail.More >>
Horner Novelty takes up 46,000-square feet worth of downtown commercial space and its building includes a warehouse, offices and retail.More >>
The acquisition of a tow lot isn’t a simple decision, especially because LMPD wants to adhere to strict criteria.More >>
The acquisition of a tow lot isn’t a simple decision, especially because LMPD wants to adhere to strict criteria.More >>
Numerous pills were found inside of the dentists' vehicle during a traffic stop.More >>
Numerous pills were found inside of the dentists' vehicle during a traffic stop.More >>