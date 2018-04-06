Too wet to plant, too cold to seed

Gardeners and farmers are struggling to get the growing season going. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The spring of 2018 is the growing season that will not get going.

Backyard gardeners and farmers alike are finding it too wet to put plants in the ground and too cold to plant seeds.

"I've never seen it this wet for this long," gardener Gene Feger said.

Feger tends a plot in a community garden in the Emerson neighborhood. In more than 20 years, he cannot remember a spring more unpredictable.

He told us he will skip growing early season vegetables like broccoli and cabbage. Planting other crops like peas, onions and potatoes will be delayed for weeks.

The poor growing conditions are having an impact on some of the most popular dietary trends as consumers crave organic, locally-grown and farm-to-table foods.

Ramsi Kamar's restaurant on Bardstown Road -- Ramsi's Cafe on the World -- serves vegetables grown on his Raising Hope Farm.

"We still continue to have our organic salads, organic greens and organic as much as we can," Kamar said.

Kamar's crops from greenhouses are in good shape, but he said he has not done any planting outside so far this season.

Waves of winter-like cold and excessive rain make fields too wet for farmers to plant.

"You can't. That's just the end of the story," University of Kentucky horticultural agent Bethany Pratt told us.

Pratt said some production farms that bring in early produce are up to a month behind.

Farmers can't work in wet fields without doing damage to the soil.

