Man charged in Elizabethtown shooting death

ELIZABRTHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A man police said shot and killed another man in Elizabethtown has been charged with murder.

Bradley Anderson, 32, was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center at 5:45 a.m. Friday.

The shooting was reported in the 900 block of Greenway Drive around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

When officers arrived they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

