Man charged in Elizabethtown shooting death; victim identified

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A man who police said was shot and killed in Elizabethtown on Thursday has been identified.

Stanley McFalda, 26, was shot in the 900 block of Greenway Drive around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. It happened following a verbal altercation with 32-year-old Bradley Anderson in front of Anderson's home, police said.

When officers arrived, they found McFalda dead on the sidewalk.

Anderson was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center at 5:45 a.m. Friday. He is charged with murder.

It's not known what started the argument.

