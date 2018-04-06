ID theft suspect had medical records, personal information of 100+ people, police say

Andrew Davis was pulled over in a stolen car and what the arresting officers found during the search of the vehicle led to a total of 13 charges, according to Davis' arrest report. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man pulled over for allegedly driving a stolen car is facing a host of other charges.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2018 Roundup

Andrew Davis was pulled over in a stolen car and what the arresting officers found during the search of the vehicle led to a total of 13 charges, according to Davis' arrest report.

Found in the car were approximately 10 patient files from New Beginnings Continuous Care Treatment. Detectives also found a folder with handwritten notes of people, names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth, the arrest report said.

"There were over a total of 100 names listed with their personal information," the arresting officer wrote.

Davis also allegedly had in his possession copies of driver's licenses and insurance cards, as well as a blank prescription pad from New Beginnings.

To top it off, Davis' driver's license showed his photo but the personal details were those of his brother.

A warrant that had been out on Davis prior to Thursday's arrest also was related to identity theft.

He's being held on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.