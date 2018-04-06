Tubby Smith featured on 2018 Maker's Mark bottle

The bottle is the fourth in the collection. (Source: UK)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Dozens of people lined up outside of liquor stores Friday to get their hands on the latest commemorative Maker’s Mark bottle.

The 2018 bottle features Tubby Smith cutting down the net after the University of Kentucky’s 1998 National Championship win with the team dubbed “The Comeback Cats.”

A bottle signing event will take place at Keeneland on April 13. Those who want to attend need to get a ticket online, by clicking this link. Tickets are free and will be available at 8:30 a.m. on April 9.

Sales from the commemorative bottles benefit the Center for Academic and Tutorial Services.

