Get Thunder Over Louisville traffic updates on your phone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – If you are going to be in Indiana during Thunder Over Louisville and want to stay on top of traffic there is a number you can text.

Text INThunder to 888777 to receive updates, including traffic and safety information from police, from Indiana Thunder Command.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

This year’s Thunder Over Louisville will be held April 21.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.