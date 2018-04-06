Get Thunder Over Louisville traffic updates on your phone

The track has a series of construction projects in the works, including parking, new seating, and additional floors inside the clubhouse.More >>
A bottle signing event will take place at Keeneland on April 13.More >>
Keygan Matlock, 26, spoke to his friends and family members around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and talked about kayaking the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus, according to Indiana Conservation officers.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 900 block of Greenway Drive around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.More >>
Andrew Davis was pulled over in a stolen car and what the arresting officers found during the search of the vehicle led to a total of 13 charges, according to Davis' arrest report.More >>
