Churchill Downs updates historic grandstand

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Churchill Downs crews changed the historic grandstand from 143rd Derby 2017 to 144th Derby 2018 on Friday morning.

It's another sign the big race is around the corner.

The track has a series of construction projects in the works, including parking, new seating, and additional floors inside the clubhouse.

The big question is, will all of this be done by Derby Day on May 5? Officials said the most important parts will be.

"The new bus depot, and the new grand entrance for people to file into the track on Oaks and Derby day, all of that will be ready for the week," Churchill Downs Vice President of Racing Communications John Asher said. "We're excited to see that all wrap up. It's been a busy winter getting that all together."

The remainder of the construction will be completed by the Breeders' Cup in November.

Once again this year, WAVE 3 News will be your official station for Oaks and Derby coverage, as well as for Breeders' Cup coverage.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.