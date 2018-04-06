11-year-old free throw star a national foul shot finalist

NEW WASHINGTON, IN (WAVE) - An 11-year-old boy from New Washington is representing his town and his state as a national finalist in the Elks Hoop Shoot competition.

Mason Arthur, a fifth-grade student at New Washington Elementary School, is one of 72 finalists to make it to the national competition -- the only one to make it to this level from Indiana. He'll compete against 11 other boys in his age division for the national free throw title.

Arthur spends countless hours practicing his free throws before, during and after school. His schoolmates often line the gym watching him sink shot after shot in the mornings before classes begin.

His family will travel to Chicago on April 19 to cheer Mason on as he goes for the national title. He'll compete against the others to try and see who makes the most free throws out of 25 shots.

