WATCH LIVE: California Chrome foal to be born at Kentucky farm any day now

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Horses are born all the time on Kentucky farms, but one due this month at Taylor Made in Nicholasville is going to be a little bit different.

That's because this foal was sired by 2014 Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome, and the delivery by Colerful Bride will be shown live on Youtube. (Watch below)

Also, thanks to crowdfunding, ownership of the foal is open to the public. Just last year, True.Ink teamed up with Taylor Made to create The People’s Horse, a project designed to open up the costly world of breeding and racing, said Geoffrey Gray, who manages True.Ink.

Gray said the project functions like a club, and members receive invites to behind-the-scenes events on the farm, exclusive content and the chance to vote on a host of different topics.

"She's ready to go any day now," said Gray, also an author and documentarian.

Added Taylor Made President Duncan Taylor: "California Chrome was the original People's Champion, and what better way to carry on the legacy of the underdog than to let the Chromies and his fans own a piece of his successor?"

Members also will have the chance to purchase equity in the foal, a new model that has the chance to change the way costly racehorses are purchased. While syndicates have becoming increasingly popular in racing, even the lowest investments cost several thousand dollars. In The People's Horse model, investments will start at only a few hundred dollars. Such a low buy may not return a major payday, but it's the experience of a lifetime the members are after.

"This is our horse where we can all be the kings and queens," Taylor said. "We're after some good, old-fashioned fun, and with our Chrome foal maybe the chance to take down the royalty one more time."

Bookmark this page to watch the live barn-cam at any time, or visit True.Ink's Youtube page here

