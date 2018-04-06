KY 120 encourages teachers to attend school on Monday

Teachers and other state workers have flooded the capitol as legislators passed pension reform, a tax plan and the budget. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With spring break ending in most Kentucky school districts, parents are anticipating what will happen on Monday with upset educators across the state.

Jefferson County Public Schools, along with other districts in the state, closed its doors the Friday before spring break because so many teachers called in sick to protest the pension bill. The following Monday, teachers continued to protest during spring break. The districts not on spring break closed in order to allow teachers to attend a rally in Frankfort.

KY 120 is encouraging teachers to show up to their classrooms on Monday, April 6.

KY 120 isn't an official group. It is a Facebook group of state workers throughout all 120 counties of Kentucky, aiming to inform and keep educators and others calm during a time of anger and disappointment.

One week ago, thousands of teachers participated in a "sick out" to send a message to Frankfort that they're extremely upset with the quick passage of the sewer-turned-pension reform bill.

KY 120 realizes educators are almost out of legislative time, but says group members are encouraging teachers to greet students at school on Monday.

"We know legislators will not be there (in Frankfort) until Friday and Saturday," KY 120 Leader Christina Trosper said. "Meaning, this is different than where we were last week and two weeks ago."

She added: "Essentially, we're encouraging teachers to go to school and report to their classrooms as usual. Of course, this can all change, as anything can happen."

Trosper is referring to Gov. Bevin vetoing the bill.

Meanwhile, KY 120 reiterates the group, along with others, are not standing down.

"We're trying to calm people's fears and trying to make sure people understand that we are as angry and frustrated as they are," Trosper said. "It is not glamorous, which is why we are trying to get people to turn their attention to elections because we've pretty much given up on this general assembly at this point."

KY 120 is reaching for a unified push, encouraging educators to remain calm and to think smart about their decisions.

