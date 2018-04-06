Thunder Over Louisville Air Show lineup announced - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Thunder Over Louisville Air Show lineup announced

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
An aircraft soars through the sky in the 2015 Thunder Over Louisville Air Show. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive) An aircraft soars through the sky in the 2015 Thunder Over Louisville Air Show. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lineup for the Thunder Over Louisville Air Show was announced Friday.

It's a highlight for the thousands of visitors who pack Waterfront Park each April. As they wait for the sun to go down, and one of the largest fireworks displays in North America to start, they are entertained by skilled pilots in all kinds of planes and jets.

RELATED CONTENT
Get Thunder Over Louisville traffic updates on your phone
Plan unveiled for 'A Disco Thunder' Over Louisville?
The WAVE 3 News Digital Derby Guide

Thunder is Saturday, April 21, 2018. This year's theme for the fireworks is A Disco Thunder.

Here is the full list of aircraft for the airshow, which begins at 3 p.m.:

  • A-10 Demo
  • A-10/P-51 USAF Heritage Flight
  • AH-1/UH-1 Helos
  • Billy Werth, Pitts S-2C
  • B-52
  • C-17
  • C-130 123d AW KYANG & STS Parachute Drop
  • Canadian Harvards
  • CF-18 (2)
  • CT-142
  • CT-155
  • E-3
  • F-15 Mass ANG (2)
  • F-15 335th FS (4)
  • F-16 180th FW (4 ship)
  • Golden Knights
  • Harvard Twilight -This is the same as the Canadian Harvards-just their twilight show
  • HH-60 Navy (2)
  • Jeff Gordon Carbon Cub
  • KC-10
  • KC-135 Grissom
  • KC Flight (6)
  • Lee Leet Super Tucano
  • MH-53 (Navy)
  • Matt Younkin Twin Beech Day Show/Night Fireworks
  • Nick Coleman Taylorcraft
  • T-44
  • T-6
  • T-38
  • MH-60
  • UPS 747-8
  • US Navy Tac Demo (F/A-18)
  • USN Legacy Flight (F/A-18 & A-1)
  • Red Star (Yakovlev flight)

The flight times have not been scheduled, and some of the aircraft may change based on deployment.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly