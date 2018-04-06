Thunder Over Louisville Air Show lineup announced

An aircraft soars through the sky in the 2015 Thunder Over Louisville Air Show. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lineup for the Thunder Over Louisville Air Show was announced Friday.

It's a highlight for the thousands of visitors who pack Waterfront Park each April. As they wait for the sun to go down, and one of the largest fireworks displays in North America to start, they are entertained by skilled pilots in all kinds of planes and jets.

Thunder is Saturday, April 21, 2018. This year's theme for the fireworks is A Disco Thunder.

Here is the full list of aircraft for the airshow, which begins at 3 p.m.:

A-10 Demo

A-10/P-51 USAF Heritage Flight

AH-1/UH-1 Helos

Billy Werth, Pitts S-2C

B-52

C-17

C-130 123d AW KYANG & STS Parachute Drop

Canadian Harvards

CF-18 (2)

CT-142

CT-155

E-3

F-15 Mass ANG (2)

F-15 335th FS (4)

F-16 180th FW (4 ship)

Golden Knights

Harvard Twilight -This is the same as the Canadian Harvards-just their twilight show

HH-60 Navy (2)

Jeff Gordon Carbon Cub

KC-10

KC-135 Grissom

KC Flight (6)

Lee Leet Super Tucano

MH-53 (Navy)

Matt Younkin Twin Beech Day Show/Night Fireworks

Nick Coleman Taylorcraft

T-44

T-6

T-38

MH-60

UPS 747-8

US Navy Tac Demo (F/A-18)

USN Legacy Flight (F/A-18 & A-1)

Red Star (Yakovlev flight)

The flight times have not been scheduled, and some of the aircraft may change based on deployment.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.