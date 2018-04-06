River Road businesses still closed from March flooding face rising water again

Inside Cunninghams, work keeps going to get them back open. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

One of the restaurant's decks is under water. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The owners of Cunninghams told us they're very close to being open, but rising water may slow them down. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In WAVE Country, home and business owners along the Ohio River faced a second round of flooding after a week of rain.

Birds enjoyed an impromptu bath in front of driveways that look more like boat ramps.

"We just finished the job this week, cleaning it," Steve Cline, a project manager for Pro4mance Fire and Water Restoration, said. "I told the homeowner that I'd come out to check to make sure we don't have to come back and re-clean it."

Some homes near the Ohio are still completely cut off from roads. Juniper Beach is drenched, but quiet and peaceful.

Downriver, a radio playing the Rolling Stones provided the soundtrack for a restaurant owner bracing for another round of floods.

"We are at the goal line calling plays," Brent George, the owner of Cunningham's Creekside, said. "We are very close to being open."

George said he was concerned when his advisers started seeing the water rise again this week.

"You know they were worried and when they get worried, I get worried," George said.

Sure enough, the river engulfed an outdoor deck at the business, but water didn't reach the six foot mark inside the business like it had just days ago.

"The best thing would be no flood for 10 to 15 years," George joked.

He adds he's making his restaurant more flood-ready by installing removable bar tops.

Down River Road, workers said it could be months before other businesses reopen, and a rare second flood during the season is not helping.

"I haven't seen it happen," Cline said. "I don't think pretty much anyone around here has. I think we've had a pretty bad spring, if you want to call it spring."

It's a spring that's kept George from serving fish sandwiches, and eating them too.

"Because I can't, it's just like filet mignon or the best steak you've had in the world," George said. "That's why I've been craving it."

George said he plans to reopen his restaurant next week, if the water does not rise.

