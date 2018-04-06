Woman says MSD's delay to re-install fence resulted in dog's death

After three weeks of hearing nothing, MSD came to install a fence the day after Lottie died. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's only a coincidence that all of Diane Yakovetz's pets are tan-colored.

"It just happened that way," she said as she watched her two dogs and a cat in her front yard.

She calls her two dogs Dork and Coco.

"We started calling him Dork and it fits," Yakovetz said with a chuckle. His name may be Dork, but Yakovetz thinks he knows a lot more than he lets on.

"He wouldn't come around me yesterday," she said. "I think he thought it was my fault that his friend was not here."

She said Dork was searching for his other tan-colored buddy, Lottie. Yakovetz explained that Lottie, her 3-year-old boxer, got out after her backyard fence was taken down during work by Louisville's Metro Sewer Division (MSD).

"They told me they would put an emergency order to have my fence put back up, and that was three weeks ago," Yakovetz said, frustrated. "Yesterday my dog got out and got hit by a car and killed."

She explained MSD had taken down the majority of her backyard fencing to bring machinery in to work on the sewage access pipeline located in the furthest end of her yard.

Yakovetz works third shift, and usually lets her dogs out in the dark before she leaves for work around 2 a.m. She said that's when Lottie got out, in the dark morning hours on Thursday.

She later found Lottie dead. She blames MSD for taking too long to put her fence back up.

The construction job itself took nine days, but for three weeks she heard nothing.

"I called and called and yes, I even called the mayor's office and they wouldn't talk to me either," Yakovetz said, explaining how she had been trying to get in touch with MSD over the past three weeks.

Tired of waiting for MSD to come back and patch her fences, she put up a temporary solution but unfortunately, Lottie got past.

"My son and I did that to keep them in this part of the yard," she said, pointing at orange netting held up by a few metal stakes.

Friday morning, MSD came out and installed shiny new fences in her back yard. When WAVE 3 News inquired about the dog situation, MSD released this statement:

MSD is terribly sorry for the unfortunate loss of a beloved family pet by one of our customers, Ms. Yakovetz. We have reached out to Ms. Yakovetz. Additionally, new fencing has been installed.

"I had a hard time sleeping last night because she's always right up against me," Yakovetz said. She was mournful as she said, if only MSD had come around a day earlier.

"I call crying that my dog got killed because you didn't put my fence back up and oh, the next day my fence is up," she said. "They couldn't have done that three weeks ago?"

She told us there's still more work MSD promised to do in her backyard. Because of the machinery they brought in, they tore up the grass in her yard. MSD workers promised to re-seed her yard and even left a bag of material there. Yakovetz said she will just have to wait and see if they come around.

