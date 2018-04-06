Drive to Derby like royalty -- for a price

One of the cars offered is the Bentley Mulsanne Speed. It's $1,270 a day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you want to drive around town feeling like a big shot at Derby, a new car rental company is ready to help.

For hundreds of dollars, you can get behind the wheel of some of the world's fastest and most expensive exotic cars for a day.

Derby City Dream Cars is locally owned and is bringing some of the most elite luxury cars to the streets of Louisville.

Options include "a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley, Rolls Royce, or Maybach, (giving) clients a wide selection of the fiercest and most powerful vehicles on the market," the company said in a press release.

"The exotic car rental concept has exploded all over the world, and we're proud to bring it to Louisville," owner Jason Schmidt said. "This is a hard-working town. Now, everyone can participate in an aspect of the millionaire lifestyle."

One of the cars offered is the Bentley Mulsanne Speed, which sells for $366,000. A customer can drive it for a day for $1,270.

If speed is your thing, some of the cars offered can exceed 200 miles an hour.

"Whether you're looking to experience the sports car of your dreams for a day, or considering a purchase yourself, you'll get more than just a test drive," Schmidt told us.

He added: "Once you've experienced the thrill of driving your dream car you'll never want to go back to the ordinary rental."

