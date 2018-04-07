TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64W shut down near 9th Street - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64W shut down near 9th Street

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: TRIMARC/Twitter) (Source: TRIMARC/Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of I-64 westbound at mile marker 4, near 9th Street, are closed due to multiple crashes. 

MetroSafe confirmed that there have been several non-injury accidents in the area, which lead to the closure. 

MetroSafe advises that drivers avoid the area due to the number of slide-offs. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

To keep up with current traffic conditions click or tap here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly