TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64W shut down near 9th Street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of I-64 westbound at mile marker 4, near 9th Street, are closed due to multiple crashes.

MetroSafe confirmed that there have been several non-injury accidents in the area, which lead to the closure.

MetroSafe advises that drivers avoid the area due to the number of slide-offs.

Crash I-64 west at mile 4. All lanes blocked. Use alt route. pic.twitter.com/iDbVyST37J — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) April 7, 2018

