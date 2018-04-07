Grayson County man injured during shootout with his uncle

Gardner was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital, treated and released. (Source: Grayson County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a Grayson County man was injured during a shootout with a family member.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3000 block of Grindstone Road just after 4 Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found that 43-year-old Jerry Gardner Jr., of Clarkson, had been shot in the left shoulder.

Deputies said during the investigation, they discovered that Gardner had driven into his uncle, Oval Willis Jr.'s, driveway and started shooting at the home. His uncle shot back, hitting Gardner and his truck.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Thunder Over Louisville Air Show lineup announced

+ Woman says MSD's delay to re-install fence resulted in dog's death

+ Indiana man who disappeared during kayak trip found dead

Gardner was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital, treated and released. Willis and a woman who was home at the time were not injured.

According to police, relatives said the shooting was the result of a property dispute between family members which started Thursday night and ended in the shooting Friday.

"The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to prosecutors office with potential criminal charges once the investigation is complete," Sheriff Norman Chaffin said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.