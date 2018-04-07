Slick conditions cause wreck on I-265 N

The roadway was expected to be blocked for around two hours while crews cleared the scene. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 265 North near LaGrange Road was shut down Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck.

MetroSafe confirmed that the three-vehicle crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

One person was injured in the crash, according to MetroSafe, and taken to the hospital for treatment.

CRASH I-265 north Mile 30.5 near Lagrange road. All lanes blocked. Use alt route. pic.twitter.com/mq3nEnKeUg — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) April 7, 2018

