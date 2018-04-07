Police: Woman walks 2 miles on broken leg after crash

Nguyen was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital around 1 a.m. Friday morning. (Source: K105)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grayson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-car crash that left a woman with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck in the 9100 block of Beaver Dam Road around 10:20 Thursday night. They arrived to find a car wrapped around a tree but no driver inside.

After a more than 90 minute search, Caneyville firefighters reported finding Angela Nguyen, 33, almost two miles away at Brookes Heating and Air. Police said Nguyen had walked away from the crash suffering from a probable broken arm and leg without shoes on.

Based on marks at the accident scene, police believe Nguyen was driving west on Beaver Dam Road when she lost control of the car, with her Nissan Maxima turning sideways as it left the road. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said the car missed hitting a utility pole by inches before traveling sideways another 25 to 30 feet and hitting a large tree directly on the driver’s side door. The driver’s side door was pushed almost a foot into the passenger compartment.

